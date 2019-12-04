APD Investigates a Fatal Shooting at Black Angus Inn

A large police force converged on the Black Angus Inn on Gambell Street on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a shooting report that quickly turned into a homicide investigation according to APD.

Police responded to the local hotel at 3:15 pm on Tuesday after receiving a report of a shooting there. When they arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot to the upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after his arrival at the hospital, the victim was declared deceased and the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.

The investigation continues and APD reports that no arrests have been made in the incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).