APD Investigates after Body Discovered on Beach near Kincaid Chalet Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon APD says swing-shift officers with the department responded to the Kincaid Chalet after a call-in reporting the discovery of a deceased adult male on the beach outside of the business at 4:06 pm.

The patrol officers, upon arrival, opened a preliminary investigation and ultimately deemed that a closer look into the circumstances of the victim’s death was warranted and his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

There was a continued police presence in the area as the investigation was carried out.

More details in the case will be revealed once the SME’s autopsy reaches a conclusion.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin notifications have been completed.


