APD Investigates and Seeks Information in Early Sunday Morning Shooting at Anchorage’s Gaslight Bar





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department are seeking information from the public concerning a shooting incident that took place at the Gaslight Bar early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the popular drinking establishment in downtown Anchorage at approximately 2:12 am on Sunday morning after receiving information of a shooting there, according to their report.

Upon arrival, the APD investigation determined that at least one shot was fired that hit a bar patron in the lower body. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The department says that there is no suspect information to release as let and does not know if the two persons involved in the incident knew each other. APD says that the shooting was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

APD says, “Anyone with information regarding this incident, who have not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press “0”). To remain anonymous, you may submit information online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com”





