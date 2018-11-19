APD Investigates Black Angus Shooting where Woman Suffered Injuries

Alaska Native News Nov 19, 2018.

The area around the Black Angus Inn was closed down for a time on Sunday night after APD responded to the location in reference to a shooting in the Black Angus parking lot.

Anchorage police responded to 15th and Gambell after receiving a shots-fired report at 10:50 pm on Sunday night. Upon arrival, APD located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.





The investigation is continuing and APD reported that they have no suspect description to release at this time.