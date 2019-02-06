APD Investigates Cordova Street Homicide

Alaska Native News Feb 6, 2019.

Anchorage police are asking the public for information or surveillance video in the investigation of a Monday night homicide that took place on the 1100-block of Cordova Street.

Police responded to a shots-fired report at 11:05 pm to find a woman shot to death in a vehicle parked on the street. She was pronounced at the scene.

APD has yet to release the identity of the victim.

If the public has information connected this case, they are urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP to remain anonymous.





