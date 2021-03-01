APD Investigates Creekside Street Death on Sunday







There was a continued police presence at the 200-block of Creekside Street on Sunday as APD officers investigated the scene there following a response to a deceased person reported there.

APD patrol officers responded to the location after receiving a report of a body at 9:09 am on Sunday. Upon arrival, the patrol officers made observations that warranted a closer look, APD reported.

The cause of death was not revealed and authorities say that cause of death will ultimately be made by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.





