APD Investigates Double Shooting in East Anchorage

Alaska Native News May 15, 2019.

Anchorage patrol officers went to the 5300-block of Mockingbird Drive at approximately 2:30 am after receiving a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday morning to find a man there with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man’s wound was determined to be non-life-threatening. While the patrol officers were at the scene, the APD dispatch received another call, this one from a local hospital reporting that there was a male victim there with a gunshot wound to his lower body. That wound was also deemed non-life-threatening.

After an initial investigation, it was found that both men were at the same apartment on Mockingbird Drive when they were shot and wounded.

Police report that they believe that the shootings were isolated incidences. The ongoing investigation resulted in police being at the shooting location for several hours but no road closures were initiated.

No arrests have been made thus far.





