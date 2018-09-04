APD Investigates Early Monday Morning Mountain View Shooting

Alaska Native News Sep 4, 2018.

Anchorage police are seeking information in a shooting that occurred in the area of North Hoyt and Peterkin in Mountain View just after midnight on Monday morning and are asking that persons with information to please contact police at 311.

Police responded to that location after receiving a call reporting a shooting at 12:17 am on Monday morning. Police say they opened an investigation and “Initial indications are that the adult male victim met up with a female that he knew.”

After they two met up, they picked up two black males that the victim did not know but the woman did. The four proceeded to the Peterkin/Hoyt location to meet up with another person from whom they were going to purchase marijuana from.

“As the four were waiting outside, some type of altercation occurred between the male victim and one of the black males,” APD investigators reported. During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim in the lower body then fled the scene with the victim’s phone. The two men fled the scene on foot leaving the victim and the woman behind.







The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A K-9 unit was dispatched in an effort to locate the two men but was ultimately unsuccessful.

APD released very little information on the suspect other than that he was “a young male with a thin build and dark skin.”