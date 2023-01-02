APD Investigates Fatal Arctic Boulevard Collision on New Years





All lanes of Arctic Blvd between Raspberry and Arctic Spur were closed after APD and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to that location in reference to a serious accident between a Nissan Maxima and a Ford Escape on New Year’s Day.

Upon arrival at 9:47 pm, it was found that the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan Maxima had been killed in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female driver of the Ford Escape and her juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene on the 6500 block of Arctic Boulevard and opened their preliminary investigation that found the Maxima was traveling southbound on Arctic when it collided with the Escape traveling northbound.

No citations have been issued thus far.

“The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed,” APD stated.



