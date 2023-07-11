APD Investigates Fatal Motorhome Collision at Mile 103 of Seward Highway





Anchorage patrol officers responded to a call for an accident with injuries at mile 103 of the Seward Highway involving two motorhomes at 3:06 pm on Monday.

Upon arrival, police and the Anchorage Fire Department EMTs found four victims suffering from injuries requiring treatment. An adult female and a juvenile in one motorhome were transported by AFD to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An adult male driver and an adult female passenger in another motorhome also suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital as well. The male would later succumb to his injuries later.

The Major Collision Investigations Unit also responded to the scene and closed down the highway as they processed the scene. The preliminary investigation showed that the southbound motorhome with its adult male and female would impact the northbound motorhome head-on.

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be revealed to the public. Charging decisions have yet to be made in the ongoing investigation.