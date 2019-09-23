APD Investigates Fatal SUV Versus Motorcycle Accident on Old Seward Highway

Anchorage police responded to the intersection of Sundown Court and the Old Seward Highway at 7:40 pm on Sunday evening, APD reports.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the motorcycle down with serious injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The female driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers.

The Old Seward was closed for several hours from Lakewood Court to Grange Drive as the investigation was conducted at the scene.

No charges have been filed as yet in the incident.