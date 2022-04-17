APD Investigate Friday’s Resurrection Drive Deaths as Suspicious





APD says that they are investigating the deaths of two victims as “suspicious” that were located early Friday afternoon.

Day Shift officers responded to the 3800-block of Resurrection Drive at 1:08 pm on Friday after receiving a request for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered two deceased people in the residence.

As the investigation initiated, APD deemed the deaths of the two individuals as suspicious in nature and a Crime Scene Team responded to the location.

The remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office and they will work to determine the cause of their deaths.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

