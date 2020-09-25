APD Investigates Homicide at Camp near Reka Drive and Pine Street

Alaska Native News on Sep 25, 2020.

APD has opened a homicide investigation today following the discovery of a male victim dead in the woods of east Anchorage.

At 4:07 am, patrol officers responded to the scene in the woods near the corner of Pine Street and Reka Drive after receiving a call from the camp in the wooded area reporting a deceased individual. Soon, APD Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 3-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 561-STOP or online at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com





