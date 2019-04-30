APD Investigates Homicide Death of Man Discovered on East 20th Avenue

Alaska Native News Apr 30, 2019.

APD has determined that the weekend death of a victim, identified after next-of-kin notification as 36-year-old Laron Roberts, was a homicide. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information in the case.

Police responded to the 1000-block of East 20th Avenue at 10:13 am after receiving a report of a deceased person in a vehicle. When they arrived, they observed Roberts dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Crime Scene Team responded to the location and processed evidence at the scene. Robert’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Persons with information are urged to contact Dispatch at 311 or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP to remain anonymous.





