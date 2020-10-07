APD Investigates Homicide on McCarrey Street Early Wednesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Oct 7, 2020.

There was a large police presence on McCarrey Street on Wednesday morning as APD responded to a shots-fired report that progressed into a homicide investigation.

Police were alerted to the shots-fired incident at 1:20 am on the 200-block of McCarrey and responded to the scene. When they arrived at the apartment complex they found an adult male victim deceased, and another three, two women and another man, suffering from injuries.







The second male victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the two females were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was carried out with no road closures.

APD investigators ask, “If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 911 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.”