APD Investigates Homicide outside Alaska Mental Health Consumer Web uilding

Alaska Native News Dec 19, 2018.

Anchorage police say that they have no suspect details and are seeking information in a fatal stabbing that occurred in the vicinity of the Alaska Mental Health Consumer Web Building at 1248 Gambell Street on Tuesday.

A staff member at the Alaska Mental Health Consumer Web building, across the intersection from Carrs, called into Anchorage Safety Patrol at approximately 2 pm on Wednesday to report what they thought was an inebriated and highly intoxicated man outside of the building.







ASP responded and medics made contact with the victim. The victim told the medics that he had been stabbed, and a stab wound to the upper body was verified. The victim, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene soon after.

APD asks that anyone who has information in the investigation, including surveillance footage, to call Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To stay anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com