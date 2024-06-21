APD Investigates Officer Involved Shooting





The Anchorage Police Department reports that the fatal shooting of a female suspect at a 20th Avenue address on Wednesday is now being investigated as an OIS.

APD Special Operations, including SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the 7400-block of 20th Avenue at 4:39 pm on Wednesday after receiving a disturbance call at an address there.

There was a large police presence and roads were closed between Island Drive and Diomede Street.

The initial investigation found that an altercation broke out by the suspect armed with a long gun and a neighborhood resident.

By the time police arrived the female suspect had retreated into her home.

After several attempts to make contact with the woman, a warrant was requested and granted. “SWAT used several different tactics, to include gas deployment, to encourage the suspect’s cooperation with the commands she was being given,” according to the report. Several shots rang out inside the home where the suspect was alone.

A SWAT member would ultimately fire a single round into the home. A search of the home would find the suspect deceased.

Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene and processed the location.

“Per policy, the State’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officer’s use of force and determine whether it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officer’s actions to confirm whether there was any violation of policy. As per APD practice the officer will be placed on four days of administrative leave. His/her name will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident,” according to APD.

The results of the autopsy have yet to be revealed.

The identity of the suspect will be released following next of kin notification.



