APD Investigates Possible Hit and Run Fatality on Eagle River’s VFW Road





Early Sunday morning a call went in to APD asking for medical assistance for a person laying in the road at a VFW Road location near the Eagle River Fire Access Road in Eagle River. Medical personnel immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the medics found that the victim was deceased. Medical personnel contacted APD and reported that the person was deceased and may have been the victim of a hit and run.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted their investigation after which they called in the Crime Scene Unit to take a closer look at the possible evidence.

Investigators worked to follow up on all leads but still have no suspect information.

The State Medical Examiners took possession of the remains as the investigation continued. They will make their determination of the cause of death.

APD requests “Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or (907)786-8900 (option #0).”



