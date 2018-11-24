APD Investigates Rusty Allen Place Drive-By Shooting

Alaska Native News Nov 24, 2018.

Police responded to a Rusty Allen Place apartment complex at just prior to 6 pm on Friday after receiving a call reporting gunshot injuries there, APD reports. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one woman who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of her wound.

Police opened an investigation into the incident and found that the woman had been a victim of a drive-by shooting. According to evidence and interviews with those present, investigators found that most likely the gunshots emanated from a vehicle driving on either Boundry Avenue or the Glenn Highway.

It was determined more than one round entered the living room where three women were present. One of the rounds struck one of the women.







Another round passed through the living room and through the wall into an adjacent apartment. While that apartment was occupied, no one was injured.

Police say that they haven’t garnered a motive for the drive-by incident. APD is seeking information from any passing motorists who may have witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident. Those persons are “asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com,” APD requests.