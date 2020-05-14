APD Investigates Shooting at Mountain View Holiday Gas Station

Alaska Native News on May 14, 2020.

Once again, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, APD officers responded to the Holiday gas station located at 4627 Mountain View Drive to investigate a shooting incident.

When the patrol officers arrived at the location at 1:40 am, they discovered a male victim suffering life-threatening injuries to his upper body from gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered to the victim and he was immediately transported to a local hospital by medics for treatment of his wounds.

An investigation was opened and it was soon discovered that the victim and the suspect had an interaction where the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene. Police have made no arrests as yet.

APD is requesting information, including surveillance video. Callers may call dispatch at 311 or CrimeStoppers at 561-STOP.

The investigation remains active.





