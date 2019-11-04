APD Investigates Sunday Homicide on Merrill Drive

APD officers on patrol responded to the report of a deceased person in a vehicle parked on the 4000-block of Merrill Drive at 1 pm on Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they determined that the death was suspicious in nature.

Investigators and a Crime Scene Team with APD came to the scene and opened a thorough investigation and decided because of the trauma sustained that a homicide had occurred.

Police say that no arrests have been made in the on-going investigation.

The victim’s identity will being withheld pending next-of-kin procedures.

APD is asking for information, including surveillance footage. If you have such, please call 3-1-1.