APD Investigates Sunday Homicide on Merrill Drive

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
APD officers on patrol responded to the report of a deceased person in a vehicle parked on the 4000-block of Merrill Drive at 1 pm on Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they determined that the death was suspicious in nature.
Investigators and a Crime Scene Team with APD came to the scene and opened a thorough investigation and decided because of the trauma sustained that a homicide had occurred.
Police say that no arrests have been made in the on-going investigation.
The victim’s identity will being withheld pending next-of-kin procedures.
APD is asking for information, including surveillance footage. If you have such, please call 3-1-1.