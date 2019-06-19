APD Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2019.

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department are asking drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of Minnesota Parkway near 15th Avenue as those lanes are closed due to a fatal accident investigation. They ask that drivers choose an alternate route this morning.

Officers with the patrol division responded to the scene on Minnesota Parkway to find a deceased motorcyclist at that location.

They also report that they are seeking “a black or dark colored SUV believed to be involved in this investigation.”

Police have yet to identify the victim or the exact cause of the fatality.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call Dispatch at 311.