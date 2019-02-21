APD Investigators Make Arrest in October 2018 Sexual Abuse Case, Seek Additional Victims

Alaska Native News Feb 21, 2019.

APD reports that they made an arrest in an October 2018 sexual abuse case after a lengthy investigation and now have the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Eric H. Larsen in custody.

Crimes Against Children (CACU) Detectives immediately launched an investigation after an attempted sexual abuse was reported to the department on October 29th of last year. the suspect was arrested on charges of Solicitation of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II and Online Enticement of a Minor on February 14th.

Investigators say that Larsen’s victim was someone he knew.

“Since Larsen’s arrest, detectives have continued to investigate and now have cause to believe there may be other victims,” APD states. Investigators ask that persons who believe that they may have been victimized by Larsen to contact Anchorage Police Detective Childers at 907-786-8505 or Non-Emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).





