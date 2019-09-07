APD Looking for Further Witnesses in Early Morning Vehicle/Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

Anchorage police are investigating a serious vehicle versus pedestrian incident that occurred on 12th and Ingra early Saturday morning, according to Nixle.

Police say they dispatched to that area at 2:58 am on Saturday morning after receiving a hit and run report from witnesses to the event. Those witnesses said that the victim was hit by a silver Chevy pickup with yellow plates in the roadway then “left the scene northbound.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Medical personnel later notified APD that the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

APD does not have further information on the driver and or passenger in the truck and are still looking for further information on the dynamics of the crash as well.







Police are looking for additional witnesses who may have seen the incident but did not speak with investigators. They may call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have captured the suspect vehicle on video, is also asked to contact police.