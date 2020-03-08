APD Makes Arrest in February 21st New Seward/Fireweed Shooting where Juvenile was Injured

Alaska Native News on Mar 8, 2020.

APD reports that a suspect was identified and arrested in the February 21 shooting case that wounded a male juvenile on the New Seward Highway.

At 10:45 pm on February 21st, APD patrol officers initiated a response to the New Seward Highway and Fireweed after dispatch received a report of shot-fired at that location. As officers were responding, another officer was flagged down at 15th Avenue and Ingra reporting that a person had been shot.

The victim, a juvenile male, had suffered a non-lethal gunshot wound to his upper body and was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation would determine that the juvenile had been shot at the New Seward Highway/Fireweed location, and that area was shut down as an investigation ensued.

As the investigation progressed, detectives would identify the suspect vehicle as a blue 2009 Volkswagen sedan and the suspect as 17-year-old Amos Baltazar. The Investigative Support Unit was tasked with locating the vehicle and suspect.

On Thursday, ISU located the suspect and the vehicle in a parking lot on the 1600-block of West Northern Lights Blvd. While, when contacted, Baltazar was armed with a handgun, the arrest was carried out without incident and Baltazar was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center.







APD says that while the suspect is a minor, he faces multiple charges as an adult because of the level of the offense. He faces charges of felony Misconduct Involving a Weapon I-from a vehicle, Assault I, three counts of Assault III, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV.

Baltazar was arraigned on the charges on Friday and Vinelink shows he remains in custody at Cook Inlet Pretrial.