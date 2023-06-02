APD Now Investigating a Missing Person Case as well as Homicide in Campbell Airstrip Road Area





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department are looking for witnesses that may have information on a pair of cases in the Campbell Airstrip Road area on May 30th-May 31st.

At 11:10 am on Tuesday morning, APD was alerted to the discovery of remains on the 7800-block of Campbell Airstrip Road and responded to investigate.

The Crime Scene Team responded and processed the scene. By evening, the victim’s death was deemed a homicide and is being investigated as such. His identity is being withheld until next of kin notification can be carried out.

During the same period, APD opened a missing person case in the disappearance of 28-year-old Juan Toscano. He went missing in the same area where the remains were discovered. APD does not yet know if the two cases are connected but they did take place in the same areas and at approximately the same time.

APD is asking for “anyone who saw anything suspicious on or near Campbell Airstrip Road to contact Detective Mercer at 907-786-2653.” They say the time frame they are concentrating on is between 6PM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and 6AM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.



