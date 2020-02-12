APD Obtains Felony Warrant in East 13th Burglary/Assault Incident with Firearm

Alaska Native News on Feb 12, 2020.

Anchorage police say that they have identified a suspect and obtained a felony warrant for burglary/assault/criminal mischief in connection with a Monday morning disturbance with a weapon involved.

APD was contacted and responded to the scene on the 400-block of East 13th at 11:13 am on Monday.

Not knowing if the suspect was still in the apartment or the complex, a perimeter was set up. The occupants of other apartments in the building were evacuated for safety. It was soon determined that the suspect was no longer at the scene and so, a short time later, the perimeter was broken down and the residents were able to return to their homes.

An investigation was opened at the scene and the complainant told police that her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Jack L. Espinoza, had come to her apartment, but she refused him entry. Instead of going away, the report said that Espinoza broke a window and climbed inside. Once inside, he threatened the victim with a handgun.

Further efforts to locate Espinoza were unsuccessful and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Espinoza is described as standing approximately 5-foot 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a bald, tattooed head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Espinoza’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.