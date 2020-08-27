APD Officer Injured During Call to Loud Party in East Anchorage

Alaska Native News on Aug 26, 2020.

One APD officer was injured and a suspect tazed after a call-out to investigate a large, loud party on the 5800-block of Rocky Mountain Court late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the address at 11:58 pm on Tuesday night and made contact with a large group of people in the backyard of a residence there. When police asked who was responsible for the gathering, they identified 23-year-old Lotomau A. Mauga. A computer check would find that Mauga had an outstanding Fairbanks warrant for Criminal Mischief IV and so they proceeded to place him under arrest and cuff him. Mauga tensed up and attempted to pull away as “The partygoers started to yell at the arresting officers and converge on them,” police said. The crowd refused to back up when ordered to do so.

Police led Mauga to a patrol vehicle for transport as one of the party-goers, later identified as 36-year-old Lucky Magalei followed. While Mauga was being patted down prior to placing him in the vehicle, Magalei approached the officers aggressively. He ignored repeated demands to back up and an officer drew his taser as additional commands were given.







Magalei, turned away and balled up his fist and punched another officer at the scene repeatedly, knocking him to the ground. The taser was deployed and Magalei also went to the ground and was subsequently cuffed.

The crowd of party-goers began converging on the officers and a decision was made to travel to another location where medics could evaluate and treat both the suspect and officer. The officer suffered visible injuries to his face and showed signs of head injury and so was transported to the hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Magalei, who police showed signs of intoxication, was charged with Assault and Resisting while Mauga was jailed on his outstanding warrant.