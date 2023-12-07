APD Officer Involved Shooting at Hilton Garden Inn





The Anchorage Police Department rekeased information in a case on Union Square Drive that involved a warrant service that evolved into a officer Involved shots fired incident on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on Union Square Drive after receiving information that a suspect with an outstanding felony warrant was in a room at that location. When they arrived, they found that the suspect was in a secpnd story room.

Officers set up a perimeter both outside below the room and in the hallway then contacted the suspect by phone. After a short call, the suspect came to the door and opened it. When he did so he had “an object in his hands,” APD reported. One of the officers discharged his weapon and the suspect quickly went back in the room and out the window to the ground below where he was immediately detained.

When officers entered the Inn’s room, they found a female with serious, visible injuries that are believed to have been inflicted prior to arrival by APD officers. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anchorage Fire Department medics evaluated the suspect’s inuries to his upper body, and he too was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says the source of the suspect’s injuries are still under investigation and did not divulge whether they were caused by the officer’s gunfire, jumping through the glass window, a combination of both, and/or by other means.

There was a heavy police presence at the location as the Crime Scene Team processed the scene.

The Office of Special Prosecutions is reviewing the officer’s use of force. Once complete, APD Internal Affairs will review the officer’s actions to confirm whether there was any violation of policy. The officer involved was placed on four days of administrative leave and his name will be released in 72 hours as per policy.