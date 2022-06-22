APD Once Again Seek Bruce King Following his Escape from Park View





Anchorage police are again seeking the whereabouts of convicted felon, Bruce A King, who walked away from the Parkview Center on June 15th.

According to the APD report, King, who was in custody for Burglary II, Theft II, three counts of Vehicle Theft I, Criminal Mischief III, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Stop, False Information, Robbery I, and Eluding, cut off his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.

On January 1st, New Year, King committed the crime that would eventually land him in jail. King jumped into a running 2012 Nissan Sentra on the 200-block of Mountain View’s McCarrey Street and drove off with the vehicle. King soon found that he had stolen a vehicle with an occupant on board. A three-year-old was strapped in a child seat in the back seat.

King abandoned the vehicle behind the Brown Jug on Bragaw, the child was unharmed.

Warrants were issued.

Two weeks later, King struck again, this time on Boniface Parkway where a blue 2003 Dodge Dakota was left running.

The next day, the vehicle’s owner located his truck parked in front of a trailer at an address on Hoyt Street and called police. Officers would find a driver and a passenger in the vehicle when they responded to the scene.

When APD issued commands, the female passenger complied and exited the vehicle, but King instead attempted to speed away but would get stuck in the snow.

He fled on foot.

A short distance away, as officers combed the area for King, they came upon a man at the roadside mailboxes checking his mail. The man walked over to the officers and as he was doing so, King jumped from hiding and climbed in the vehicle and attempted to drive off. The owner lunged and grabbed the open driver’s side door. King hit the owner several times and continued to drive dragging the owner beside until the man finally let go.

King sped off and charges piled up.

In Mid-March, officers were alerted by a caller from the Spenard area reporting a person on a bike, with a shovel, checking vehicle doors. The prowler jumped into the caller’s vehicle and attempted to speed away but failed and fled on foot.

After speaking with the caller, patrol officers began combing the area for the prowler. They soon located a person fitting the description given on Spenard and Wyoming and made contact. When asked his identity, the suspect, who was wearing a mask, gave a false name. Leery, the officer continued to query him as he slowly walked away. As another patrol vehicle arrived at the scene, the suspect broke into a run and attempted to make good his escape. As the suspect worked to flee the scene his facemask fell down and officers recognized the suspect as King, who they had been seeking for two and half months since the New Year’s Day incident and subsequent incidents.

King continued to give false information and it wasn’t until he was at the department that a positive fingerprint match revealed his true identity.

On June 20th, 2022, APD issued an alert and described King as “5’09” tall, 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.”

APD asks the public for information and say, “please call non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press “0”). To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.”

King, yet again, remains at large.