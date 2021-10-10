APD Opens Homicide Investigation at 46th/Folker Street Intersection, Suspect Detained





Anchorage police report that investigators have opened a homicide investigation after discovering a body near Campbell Creek in East Anchorage on Sunday morning.

APD responded to East 46th and Folker Street at 3:19 am on Sunday after receiving a shots-fired report. Upon arrival at the intersection, police would find a woman lying dead from gunshot wounds.

One person, 38-year-old Thomas Layou, was detained for questioning and investigators report that they later charged him with Murder I and II. Because the victim and her alleged killer were related, it has been tagged as a domestic violence crime and so, the victim’s name will not be released to the public.

There was a large police presence in the area as the on-scene investigation was carried out.



