APD Opens Homicide Investigation at East 59th Avenue Residence Shooting







Anchorage patrol officers responded to the 1700-0block of East 59th Avenue at 3:40 am in reference to a disturbance that would be elevated to a homicide investigation on Monday morning.

When the officers arrived, they would discover an adult male shot in the upper chest. He would be declared deceased at the scene.

The APD Crime Scene Team and department detectives would be called in to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Officers would be in the area for an extended period of time as they made contact with everyone involved.

APD asks "Anyone with surveillance footage from the area or other information regarding this investigation who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com."






