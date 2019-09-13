APD Opens Suspicious Death Investigation at Boston Street/DeBarr Road Camp

Anchorage police say they have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found deceased in a camp in a wooded area south of the intersection of Boston Street and DeBarr Road at approximately 8:30 pm on Thursday night.

When police responded to a citizen’s report indicating a body, police pronounced the victim at the scene.

APD says that the cause of death is still under investigation but also report that the death appears suspicious in nature. Homicide detectives and a Crime Scene Unit are conducting a thorough investigation. They have not released any further details in the case.

Police are asking members of the public with information on the incident to call 3-1-1. APD is also looking for surveillance video.