APD Releases Name of Person of Interest in Friday’s Double Homicide Resurrection Drive Investigation





On Tuesday, the Anchorage Police Department divulged that they have developed a person of interest in the double homicide case opened on Friday after the discovery of two bodies at a residence on Resurrection Drive.

APD revealed the name of the person of interest in that case as 39-year-old Jalonnni M. Blackshear and cautioned that he is believed to be armed and dangerous. A description of Blackshear was released and APD says that he stands approximately 5’10” and weighs approximately 250 pounds. They also report that he has black hair and brown eyes.

While police ask for information into Blackshear’s whereabouts they say that he is believed to have fled the state.

Police discovered the bodies of two females, ages 35 and 14 on Friday when they carried out a welfare check request. The names of the victims were not released as the case is being investigated as a domestic violence crime.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Anchorage Police Department at 907-786-8900 (press “0”). To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.





