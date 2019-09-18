APD Releases Identity of DeBarr/Boston Street Homicide Victim

Anchorage police investigators have released the name of the victim discovered at a wooded camp south of the intersection of Boston Street and DeBarr Road that was discovered on September 12th.

APD reports the identity of the victim as 49-year-old Reid Labeck, investigators have classified his death as a homicide as a result of the trauma sustained by his body.

Labeck was discovered by a person in the area on September 12th at 8:37 pm and APD’s Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Team responded to conduct a thorough investigation.

APD is asking that “Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, should call Dispatch at 3-1-1. To give an anonymous tip, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP or online at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.”