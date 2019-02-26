APD Releases Identity of February 12th Wendy’s Way Fatal Shooting Victim

Alaska Native News Feb 26, 2019.

Anchorage police have released the identity of the victim of a fatal shooting on the 3000-block of Wendy’s way that occurred on February 16 of this year.

Officers responded to the residence at that location After receiving a call at 12:58 PM that Saturday. When they arrived they located a man, now identified as 42-year-old Brian F Wetmore, suffering from a gunshot. EMS transported the victim to the hospital and he was declared deceased a short time later.

The APD Crime Scene Team also responded to the residence and processed the scene. Police say that they believe that it is an isolated incident and everyone involved has been contacted.

APD says the circumstances surrounding Wetmore’s death is still under investigation and that no further details are currently being released.