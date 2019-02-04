APD Releases Name of Victim in 34th Avenue Homicide

Alaska Native News Feb 4, 2019.

APD has released the identity and some details in the case of 36-year-old Steven John, who was found deceased in an apartment on the 600-block of 34th Street on January 29th, that case is now deemed a homicide following an investigation at the scene.

Anchorage police responded to the scene on 34th after receiving a report of a deceased male that had been dead in the unit for several days. The preliminary investigation deemed the death suspicious and multiple persons were detained for questioning.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and processed the scene.

According to APD “The Medical Examiner has determined the death to be a homicide as a result of trauma to the body.”







The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

APD is requesting that “Anyone with information, including surveillance video, to call Dispatch at 311 (option 1) or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP to remain anonymous.”

