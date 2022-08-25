APD Says Allegations of July Attempted Kidnapping Unfounded





On Monday, investigators reported that they have determined that the allegations of an attempted kidnapping that allegedly occurred on July 21st are unfounded and have also reported that they have no persons of interest in the case.

Swing shift officers with AQPD responded to the call reporting an attempted kidnapping on the evening of July 21st. According to the report at that time, the incident occurred in the area of Northwood and Aspen Drives. The caller reported that a man came up from behind and grabbed the juvenile, told them that they were a friend of the family and to come with him.

The juvenile reported fighting off the assailant and fleeing the scene, as did the reported assailant.

Police described the alleged assailant as having gray hair and a small beard and wearing a grey hoodie, blue sweatpants, and a baseball cap. It was also said that the suspect sported a skull tattoo on his right arm.

APD announced that there is no safety threat to the public as they wrap up the case.



