APD says Homicide Suspect in Custody and Charged with Murder





Homicide suspect 23-year-old Eric D. Chaney JR, was taken into custody on Saturday after a Saturday evening standoff with APD Special Operations that includes the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and the Tactical Support Unit (TSU), APD announced.

Anchorage police responded to an address on the 6000-block of East 12th Avenue after receiving a report of a homicide on Friday. When they arrived they located an adult female deceased from trauma to her upper body and her 8-month-old child, Ahmiri Chaney missing. The Crime Scene Team responded to process the scene and an Amber Alert was issued for the missing infant.

By 5 pm in the afternoon, the team was called to a Moore Lane address where, his aunt and uncle lived. The aunt reported that the child and its father were there. When they arrived, APD said that Chaney had barricaded himself and child in the residence.

Moore Lane at 22nd Avenue was shut down as the standoff, which lasted several hours played itself out. At 10:25 pm, APD reported that the standoff had concluded with Chaney in custody. The Amber Alert for the child was also canceled when the child was found safe. Chaney, dressed in camouflage, came out of the home with the child in his arms.

Chaney was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with Murder I and II and he was remanded to the Anchorage Jail with his bail set at $200,000.

The victim’s identity will be revealed once next of kin notification is complete.



