APD Seeking Anchorage Jail Escapee Dion Carter

Alaska Native News Jun 6, 2019.

Photo: 31-year-old Dion Carter. Image-State of Alaska

Anchorage police are seeking information on a prisoner who escaped the Anchorage jail on Wednesday.

According to APD, 31-year-old Dion F. Carter was an inmate at the Anchorage Jail when he made good his escape. He had been assigned work detail in the lobby of the jail when he ran away from the facility.

Carter had been incarcerated for a domestic violence incident that took place in March of 2018. It was then that police say, Carter threatened his father and when the father attempted to report the incident Carter took away the phone, hit his father in the face and broke the phone.

Carter’s father left the residence and called the police from another home in the neighborhood. That incident was the second involving his father. Carter had threatened his father’s life just the year before.

Carter is described as 5-foot nine-inches tall with an approximate weight of 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have information regarding Carter’s whereabouts, please call non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).