APD Seeks Hit and Run Driver in Early Morning Old Seward Highway Incident

Alaska Native News Jan 24, 2019.
Image of hit-and-run suspect. Image-APD

Anchorage police are looking for a suspect that fled after hitting a pedestrian near the Old Seward and Scooter Drive at approximately 2 am on Thursday morning.

The report went in to dispatch after a citizen found the injured pedestrian in the middle of the road at that location.

Officers arrived on the scene and the injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation was opened.

Image of suspected hit-and-run vehicle. Image-APD

That investigation revealed that the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan was traveling northbound on the Old Seward and continued into the intersection with a green light. The pedestrian was walking on the crosswalk and came to a stop in the middle of it.

The pedestrian was struck and the vehicle kept driving down the Old Seward and turned onto Dimond Boulevard then onto Briarwood Street.

The vehicle is reported to have damage with a broken headlight to the right side front.

Anyone who has any information regarding this hit and run, including surveillance footage, or anyone who recognizes the pictured adult male suspect is asked to contact non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).



