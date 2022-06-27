APD Seeks Identity of Suspect in Saturday’s Mountain View Homicide

Suspect in Saturday's Mountain View homicide investigation.
APD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a homicide investigation opened on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 4600-block of Mountain View Drive at 2:01 am on Saturday morning to find one victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified by APD on Sunday as 26-year-old Christopher Shaw.

APD a remaining suspect in the investigation and is seeking information from the public identifying the person shown in the surveillance image. Police say that he may be armed. A second suspect was identified and located on Saturday with the  public’s help.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including suspect information (see photo) and/or surveillance footage, is still being asked to call 9-1-1. If you’d like to give an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.


