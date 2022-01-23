APD Seeks Information in Friday Evening Mountain View Shooting that Left Juvenile Female with Life-Threatening Injuries





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department are investigating the Friday evening Mountain View shooting incident that left a juvenile victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

APD officers responded to a shots-fired incident on the 500-block of North Bliss Street at 7:38 pm on January 21st to find a juvenile female suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. She was rushed to a local hospital and the roadway of North Bliss was shut down between Thompson and Parsons Avenues was for a time as the Crime Scene Team processed the scene.

Investigators stated that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Investigators report that no arrests have been made as yet in the ongoing investigation and they are seeking information concerning the shooting. They ask members of the public with any information regarding the incident to call dispatch at 311 or to contact CrimeStoppers online or by phone.



