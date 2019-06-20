APD Seeks Information on Driver of Stolen Truck Involved in Death of Motorcycle Driver on Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Jun 20, 2019.

Anchorage police report that after an initial investigation involving the deceased driver of a motorcycle on the Minnesota Parkway near West 15th Avenue the case was not found to be a hit and run but rather a homicide and are looking for witnesses to three events that occurred in different locations in Anchorage late Tuesday night.

Investigators with the department say that they are seeking information on the driver of a stolen gray/black 2004 Chevy Tahoe that had been observed chasing the white and green motorcycle prior to the driver being found deceased on the roadway near his motorcycle near midnight on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

APD determined that the truck used in the homicide was stolen from the port of Anchorage between 6:30 pm and midnight on Tuesday, and are asking for any information on that theft.

Following the incident on Minnesota Parkway, the suspect driver continued southbound and exited at Hillcrest Drive and abandoned the truck near Lynn-Ary park. Police are seeking anyone who may have seen the vehicle being abandoned.

Police have yet to reveal the identity of the victim and details on how he was killed.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video, should call Dispatch at 311 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.





