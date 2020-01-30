APD Seeks information on South Circle Burglary Reported on January 20th

Alaska Native News on Jan 30, 2020.

Anchorage police, on Wednesday, requested information from the public concerning a burglary that was reported on January 20th on the 3200-block of South Circle in Anchorage and also revealed that they are seeking information on stolen items that include a walrus skull with tusks attached.

APD responded to the address at 12:38 pm on the 20th, when the victim reported that while they were away, they were burglarized. Police say that the burglars forced open the front door to gain entry into the residence.

The walrus skull and tusks are reported to be approximately 32 inches in length. Information on the other items taken were not divulged to the public.

Anyone with information regarding either the burglary itself, or the location of the walrus mount, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.