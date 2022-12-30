APD Seeks Mail Theft Suspect Jacqueline Brewer





The Anchorage Police Department is asking for assistance of the public to locate a woman identified as 41-year-old Jacqueline Brewer, how has had warrants issued for charges of Scheme to Defraud and Theft II in connection to to a mail theft investigation that was initiated early in December.

Brewer is described as standing 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

It was on December 4th that the investigation was opened when the caller reported finding “a large quantity of mail discarded in a dumpster” at P&M Gardens on Eagle River Road.

Officers responded to the scene and recovered the mail, much of which was determined to be holiday cards and packages. Police also found that there was a surveillance camera that captured imagery of a female driving a silver sedan.

Then on December 9th, APD received a call from a citizen reporting that they following a prowler in a silver sedan, the caller said that they had followed the prowler after observing the female suspect stealing mail in the area of Keyann Court. The caller had followed the suspect to the area of Alaska Native Medical Center. The caller also reported recording the female carrying out the mail theft.

When APD arrived at the location they made contact with Brewer and also collected video from the caller. Despite Brewer giving false info with a false ID card, they were able to identify her. “Officers observed Amazon packages and other suspected stolen mail inside Brewer’s vehicle,” APD said. She was taken to the department and was interviewed.

The APD Financial Crimes Unit and the Postal Inspection Service, took over the case. Their investigation would determine Brewer had stolen mail from 80 victims in the Eagle River, Chugiak and Peters Creek areas, as well as 10 others in Anchorage.

On Thursday a warrant for Scheme to Defraud and Theft II was issued for Brewer’s arrest. Her whereabouts are currently unknown. APD is asking “If you have information regarding Brewer’s whereabouts, please call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option “0”). To remain anonymous, you may leave a tip online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

APD advisees, “If you suspect you might be a victim of mail theft, it is recommended you check your financial statements for unauthorized transactions and check your credit report for unauthorized accounts. If you are a victim, you can file a report online at anchoragepolice.com. If you are aware of thefts from mailboxes APD encourages you to file a police report.”

All recovered mail was returned to the United States Postal Service to be put back into circulation.



