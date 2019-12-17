APD Seeks Person of Interrest in Monday Morning Holiday Gas Station Homicide

Patrol officers responded to the Holiday gas station at 4627 Mountain View Drive after receiving a shots-fired report at 10:12 am on Monday morning.

When they arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim, whose name has yet to be revealed, succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The immediate scene from North Pine Street to North Bliss Street on Mountain View Drive was closed down to traffic as officers converged on the scene to conduct an investigation.

APD says that the homicide may have stemmed from an altercation at the scene.

Investigators immediately began seeking witnesses and soon developed a person of interest in the case. That person of interest was identified as 43-year-old Tierre Eady. APD says they would like to speak to Eady as they believe he has information in connection to the shooting.

Eady is described as six-foot-tall with a weight of 210 pounds. He has close-cropped black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, to please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous callers may contact Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com