APD Seeks Possibly Armed Suspect after Shots Fired Disturbance Incident on Karluk Street





Anchorage police are actively seeking a suspect, who they say may still be armed and are asking the public for assisting them in locating him, APD announced Wednesday morning. They caution the public to not approach 30-year-old Christopher E. Homan, but to instead contact Police Dispatch at 911.

The victim in the incident, managed to leave the home and called in for help and told police that they were “in fear of being harmed,” and also voiced concern for a small child who was still in the home.

Officers responded to the 1900-block of Karluk Street at 8:27 pm on Monday night after receiving a report of a disturbance with shots fired. Upon arrival, police closed down 20th Avenue and Karluk Street and set up a perimeter around the home.

When the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene, they were able to establish a video call with Homan and during the calls were able to determine that the suspect was no longer in the dwelling. “Officers entered the home and confirmed that Homan was not there. The child was still inside and was safe,” APD reported.

APD would then obtain warrants for Homan’s arrest on charges of Assault III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, and two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV.

Homan is described as standing 6-foot and weighing approximately 275 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Police say when he was last seen, he was wearing black shorts and a black hoodie.



