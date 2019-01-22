APD Seeks Second Person of Interest in November Black Angus Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News Jan 22, 2019.

The Anchorage Police Department revealed on Monday that they are seeking a second person of interest in the November 8th homicide investigation into the death of 59-year-old James Page at the Black Angus Hotel.

Following their response to the hotel where the body was reported, AST quickly upgraded the investigation as a homicide and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and determined that Page died as a result of assault injuries.

Within 10 days, a female was ascertained to be a person of interest in the case and would be quickly located. Records show she has never been charged in the case.

Now, two and a half months after the investigation into Page’s death, APD has released an image of an unknown person seen in the hotel the day of the homicide and ask the public for information on the subject.







APD believes that this person may have information to help solve this crime and ask that anyone with information to contact police dispatch at 311(option 1) or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.