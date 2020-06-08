APD Seeks Suspect after Sexual Assault at Knife point at Conner’s Bog Park Sunday Afternoon

Alaska Native News on Jun 8, 2020.

Anchorage police say they continue to seek a suspect involved a sexual assault incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Conner’s Bog Park after an initial search turned up no leads.

After being alerted to the incident at 4:40 pm, patrol officers set up a perimeter around the Raspberry Road entrance to the park and combed the area with K9 units while detectives with the Special Victims Unit opened an investigation.

The victim was transported to a treatment facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said that the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, pulled out a knife and sexually assaulted the victim. Citizens rendered aid to the victim as the suspect, whose weight was estimated at around 160 pounds, fled the area on foot. He was last seen running north from the red gate area of the park. He is further described as having “a razor/close-shaven haircut” and was wearing a black or dark blue shirt, green boxers, and blue jeans.

The area had a large police presence as AST searched the Jewel Lake side and Raspberry Road side of Conner’s Bog.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area on Sunday afternoon and have any information on the suspect or the case to please come forward and contact APD dispatch at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.





